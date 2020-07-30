1/1
Jack Carlis
Jack Carlis

Sioux Falls - Jack Carlis, 82 of Sioux Falls, passed away peacfully on July 25, 2020 at the Sanford USD Medical Center. Visitation will be from 4:00-5:30 PM Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home with a Memorial Service to follow. Due to COVID-19, masks are encouraged. Arrangements by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.

In Lieu of Flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Heart Association of South Dakota or the Alzheimer's Association of South Dakota.

Jack was born on February 5, 1938 to Pat and Leona Carlis in Webster, SD.

He married Millie (Heuer) on August 29, 1964. Their 56th wedding anniversary would have been this month.

Jack is survived by his wife, Millie, his daughters Michelle Metcalf (Shane) of Wasilla, Alaska, and Julie Brodkorb (Jim) of Harrisburg, SD. Grandchildren Elizabeth Jackson (Brady), Anna Sliwa(Jimmy), Quinton Metcalf (Hannah), Shelby Brodkorb, and Jenna Brodkorb; and five great-grandchildren, Joanna, Jayden, Tanner, Kendall, and Travis; and sister Patricia Cronk of Mount Pleasant, SC.

hofmeisterjones.com




Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 30 to Aug. 2, 2020.
