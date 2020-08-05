1/1
Jack Carlis
Jack Carlis

Sioux Falls - Jack Carlis, 82 of Sioux Falls, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020 at the Sanford USD Medical Center. Visitation will be from 4:00-5:30 PM Friday, August 14, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home with a Memorial Service to follow. Due to COVID-19, masks are recommended but are optional. Arrangements by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.

Jack was born on February 5, 1938 to Pat and Leona Carlis in Webster, SD. He married Millie (Heuer) on August 29, 1964. Their 56th wedding anniversary would have been this month.

Jack is survived by his wife, Millie, his daughters Michelle Metcalf (Shane) of Wasilla, Alaska, and Julie Brodkorb (Jim) of Harrisburg, SD. Grandchildren Elizabeth Jackson (Brady), Anna Sliwa(Jimmy), Quinton Metcalf (Hannah), Shelby Brodkorb, and Jenna Brodkorb; and five great-grandchildren, Joanna, Jayden, Tanner, Kendall, and Travis; and sister Patricia Cronk of Mount Pleasant, SC.

hofmeisterjones.com




Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
