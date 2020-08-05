1/1
Jack Carlis
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Carlis

Sioux Falls - Jack Carlis, 82 of Sioux Falls, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020 at the Sanford USD Medical Center. Visitation will be from 4:00-5:30 PM Friday, August 14, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home with a Memorial Service to follow. Due to COVID-19, masks are recommended but are optional. Arrangements by Hofmeister-Jones Funeral Home.

Jack was born on February 5, 1938 to Pat and Leona Carlis in Webster, SD. He married Millie (Heuer) on August 29, 1964. Their 56th wedding anniversary would have been this month.

Jack is survived by his wife, Millie, his daughters Michelle Metcalf (Shane) of Wasilla, Alaska, and Julie Brodkorb (Jim) of Harrisburg, SD. Grandchildren Elizabeth Jackson (Brady), Anna Sliwa(Jimmy), Quinton Metcalf (Hannah), Shelby Brodkorb, and Jenna Brodkorb; and five great-grandchildren, Joanna, Jayden, Tanner, Kendall, and Travis; and sister Patricia Cronk of Mount Pleasant, SC.

hofmeisterjones.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
04:00 - 05:30 PM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
Send Flowers
AUG
6
Memorial service
05:30 PM
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls
4800 S Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
605-334-9640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Home - Sioux Falls

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

7 entries
August 6, 2020
I met Jack about 10 years ago while I was working as a vet tech. He loved his little dog. He was always in a good mood and a very friendly man. We developed a great relationship. My thoughts and prayers are with his family during this time.
Jordan
Friend
August 5, 2020
I knew Jack for about 30 years. It was always a pleasure to visit with him when he would come visit at the Pawn Shop. He used to help us sell some of the larger diamonds we would get. Rest in peace Jack.
James Cheskey
Friend
August 4, 2020
Millie--So very sorry for your loss...great memories of you and Jack at Hy-Vee! Thoughts and prayers are with you today and in the days ahead
Penny Hemmingson
Friend
August 3, 2020
Millie, I’m so saddened by the passing of Jack. He was such a fun and positive person. He will be missed. I remember him as a loyal and lovely man. My sympathies.
Linda Marquardt
Friend
July 31, 2020
So sorry to learn of Jack's passing. Jack started as a customer of our store but became a very good friend of all of us. He will be missed. Rest in peace my friend. Our prayers to your family.
Audio Playground Electronics staff
Friend
July 31, 2020
My deepest sympathy to you and your family Millie. I didn't know Jack well but remember his smile when he came into Sanford to pick you up after work. Lois Pendegraft
Lois Pendegraft
Friend
July 30, 2020
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved