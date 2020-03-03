Services
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
901 North Tahoe Trail
Sioux Falls, SD
Memorial service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Therese Catholic Church
901 North Tahoe Trail
Sioux Falls, SD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

1937 - 2020
Sioux Falls - Jack Scott Simons, age 83, of Sioux Falls passed away on Monday, March 2nd, 2020 at the Oak View Terrace Nursing Home in Freeman, SD. Visitation will be Thursday, March 5th from 9 - 10 am at St. Therese Catholic Church, 901 North Tahoe Trail, Sioux Falls, SD. A memorial service will follow starting at 10 am with lunch served shortly afterwards.

Jack Scott was born on February 3rd, 1937 in Minneapolis, MN. His parents, Dr. Edwin & Hazel Simons raised him and his sister Gaylan in the small town of Swanville, MN. J. Scott graduated high school from St. Thomas Military Academy in 1955 and went on to graduate from St. Thomas College in St. Paul in 1959. From 1955 to 1963 he served in the Naval Air Reserve at Wold Chamberlain Naval Base in Minneapolis. He was honorably discharged as Aviation Machinist Mate-Petty Officer 2nd class.

J. Scott was united in marriage to Dee Anne Jost on Dec. 27th, 1958. He worked for Pfizer in the veterinary pharmaceutical division as a national account manager. He was a reader and usher for St. Therese parish. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, water skiing, golfing and snowmobile racing and would often spend many of those pastimes with his children and grandchildren.

J. Scott is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dee of Sioux Falls, sister Gaylan (Lee) Kutter, his three sons Scott (Chris) of Scandia, MN; Jeff of Hudson, WI and Kevin of Brookings, SD. 8 Grandchildren Shelby (Seth) Peters, Sammi-Jo Simons & Austin Hrudka; Nic (Jen) Simons, Jordan Simons, Ben Simons; and Tafney (Cory) Gunderson, Joshua (Anna) Anderson and Allie Simons. 5 great-grandchildren Braxton & Hayden Simons, Benjamin Gunderson, Sydney Peters & Josie Anderson.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Edwin and Hazel Simons.

The family would like to thank Oakview Terrace Nursing Home in Freeman, SD for their compassion and outstanding care given to J. Scott. Donations can be made to St. Therese Capital Campaign Fund, or Freeman Regional Health Foundation. Additional information for the funeral can be found at www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
