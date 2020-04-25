Services
Jack Stillson


1930 - 2020
Jack Stillson Obituary
Jack Stillson

Sioux Falls - Jack Stillson, 89, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society Center in Sioux Falls. Graveside services with military honors will take place at Graceland Cemetery in Madison once gathering concerns have ceased.

Jack was born Oct. 13, 1930 to Dean H. and Vannie L. (Thompson) Stillson in Madison. He grew up in Madison and attended and graduated from Madison High. He served in the Army during the Korean conflict spending most of his time in Germany and then the National Guard. He married Betty (Gayken) Machmiller in Elk Point, SD.

Jack was a 70 year member of the Drywall and Plasterers Union. He worked with his brother Bob as Stillson Plastering.

Jack is survived by his step daughter, Susan (Denny) Schoffelman; step son, Douglas (Lisa) Machmiller; nephews, Brian (Teresa) Stillson and David (Arlene) Stillson; nieces, Janet (Todd) Hansen and Penny (John) Clausen; his favorite grandson, Jeffrey (Kristi) Schoffelman; and many other grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; and two brothers, Bill and Bob Stillson.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
