Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Sioux Falls - Jackie Mitrevics, 71 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Sanford USD Medical Center in Sioux Falls. Her Memorial Service will be 10:00 AM Saturday, January 11, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls with visitation beginning at 9:00 AM.

Grateful for sharing her life are her husband, John Mitrevics of Sioux Falls, SD; daughter, Julie Copeland and her husband, Lawrence of Omaha, NE; son, Jody Mitrevics and his wife, Nichole of Sioux Falls, SD; grandsons, Christopher Copeland of Omaha, NE, Patrick Mitrevics of Sioux Falls, SD, Nicholas Mitrevics of Sioux Falls; great-granddaughter, Rayne Mitrevics of Sioux Falls; and a host of additional relatives and friends. For a full obit and online guestbook, visit georgeboom.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020
