1/1
Jacob "Jake" Helmbrecht
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacob's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacob "Jake" Helmbrecht

Sioux Falls - Jacob ""Jake"" Helmbrecht, Sioux Falls, SD, died July 26, 2020, in Sioux Falls, SD.
Jacob Gordon Helmbrecht (Jake) was born on November 18, 1992 in Milbank, SD to Ronald and Lynette (Gussiaas) Helmbrecht. He attended school at Roosevelt High School and graduated in 2011. Following high school, he attended SDSU for one year. He worked at Cigna as a pharmacy tech, then at Premier Bank Card, which he thoroughly enjoyed.
Jake was a guy who always had a smile on his face. He loved spending time with family and friends and driving around listening to music. He was especially an avid Packer fan. One of the highlights of his life was to be able to go to Lambeau Field and watch his favorite team.
He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. Jake had a passion for politics and loved to engage in a good, respectful political debate.
Jake is survived by his mother, Lynette Gussiaas and stepfather Duane Gussiaas; his sister, Melissa (Jerry) Morton of Sioux Falls, SD; his brother, Brian (Stephanie) Helmbrecht; his nieces, Haley Morton and Brittney Russell; his nephews, Nick Morton and Presley Helmbrecht; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Helmbrecht; his paternal grandparents, Wilbert and Arlys Helmbrecht; his maternal grandparents, Gordon and Ruth Crist.
Funeral services will be held 10:30 Friday, July 31, 2020, at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD. A prayer service will begin at 6:00 Thursday evening with the family present to greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 Thursday at Southside Chapel. The service will be live-streamed through the Miller Funeral Home YouTube page. You may use this link: https://youtu.be/mfdQhQgADeY
Interment will be at the Milbank City Cemetery, Milbank, SD, on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Tallgrass Recovery & Sober Living Homes, 27048 Tallgrass Ave, Sioux Falls, SD, 57108.

www.millerfh.com







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 28 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Southside
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 336-2640
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Miller Funeral Home - Southside

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved