Jacob "Jake" HelmbrechtSioux Falls - Jacob ""Jake"" Helmbrecht, Sioux Falls, SD, died July 26, 2020, in Sioux Falls, SD.Jacob Gordon Helmbrecht (Jake) was born on November 18, 1992 in Milbank, SD to Ronald and Lynette (Gussiaas) Helmbrecht. He attended school at Roosevelt High School and graduated in 2011. Following high school, he attended SDSU for one year. He worked at Cigna as a pharmacy tech, then at Premier Bank Card, which he thoroughly enjoyed.Jake was a guy who always had a smile on his face. He loved spending time with family and friends and driving around listening to music. He was especially an avid Packer fan. One of the highlights of his life was to be able to go to Lambeau Field and watch his favorite team.He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. Jake had a passion for politics and loved to engage in a good, respectful political debate.Jake is survived by his mother, Lynette Gussiaas and stepfather Duane Gussiaas; his sister, Melissa (Jerry) Morton of Sioux Falls, SD; his brother, Brian (Stephanie) Helmbrecht; his nieces, Haley Morton and Brittney Russell; his nephews, Nick Morton and Presley Helmbrecht; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Helmbrecht; his paternal grandparents, Wilbert and Arlys Helmbrecht; his maternal grandparents, Gordon and Ruth Crist.Funeral services will be held 10:30 Friday, July 31, 2020, at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD. A prayer service will begin at 6:00 Thursday evening with the family present to greet friends from 5:00 to 7:00 Thursday at Southside Chapel. The service will be live-streamed through the Miller Funeral Home YouTube page. You may use this link: https://youtu.be/mfdQhQgADeYInterment will be at the Milbank City Cemetery, Milbank, SD, on Saturday.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Tallgrass Recovery & Sober Living Homes, 27048 Tallgrass Ave, Sioux Falls, SD, 57108.