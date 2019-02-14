Services
Crosby-Jaeger Funeral Home
604 8Th St
Springfield, SD 57062
(605) 369-2488
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Emmanuel Reformed Church
Springfield, SD
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:30 AM
Emmanuel Reformed Church
Springfield, SD - Jacob died Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Springfield Assisted Living Center. Visitation is Thursday from 5 to 7 PM at the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield. Funeral services are 10:30 AM, Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Emmanuel Reformed Church. Burial is in the Emmanuel Reformed Cemetery, rural Springfield, with Military Honors. Crosby-Jaeger Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.

Survivors include his wife Harriet of Springfield, daughters: Joanne (David) Hatle of Sioux Falls, Sharon (Alan) Egge of Yankton and Audrey (David) Gaspar of Flandreau; and son-in-law Dennis Ward of Centerville.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 14, 2019
