Jacob Namminga
Springfield, SD - Jacob died Monday, February 11, 2019 at the Springfield Assisted Living Center. Visitation is Thursday from 5 to 7 PM at the Emmanuel Reformed Church in Springfield. Funeral services are 10:30 AM, Friday, February 15, 2019 at the Emmanuel Reformed Church. Burial is in the Emmanuel Reformed Cemetery, rural Springfield, with Military Honors. Crosby-Jaeger Funeral Home in Springfield is in charge of arrangements.
Survivors include his wife Harriet of Springfield, daughters: Joanne (David) Hatle of Sioux Falls, Sharon (Alan) Egge of Yankton and Audrey (David) Gaspar of Flandreau; and son-in-law Dennis Ward of Centerville.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 14, 2019