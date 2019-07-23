Services
WILL FUNERAL CHAPEL - MITCHELL
210 E GREEN DR
Mitchell, SD 57301
(605) 996-2326
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
WILL FUNERAL CHAPEL - MITCHELL
210 E GREEN DR
Mitchell, SD 57301
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
First Lutheran Church
Committal
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Pleasant Ridge Cemetery
Armour, SD
Mitchell - Jacque A. Dierks, age 71, of Mitchell, SD, passed away at home on Sunday, July 21st, with family at his side. Visitation will be held from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, on Thursday, July 25th, at Will Funeral Chapel. Funeral services will be held at First Lutheran Church on Friday, July 26th, at 10:30 AM. A committal service with military honors will follow at Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in Armour, SD at 1:30 PM. There will be a gathering at the Blue Moon in Armour following burial. Memorials in Jack's honor may be directed to the Rochford, SD, community church or fire department. Survivors include his wife, Patty of over 49 years; his two sons: Dr. Dustin (Kelly) Dierks of Sioux Falls, SD, and Dr. Travis (Dr. Karina) Dierks of Spokane, WA; grandchildren Elizabeth, Alissa, Andrew, Noah and Hannah; brothers Duane of Sioux Falls and Denny (Lila) of Greeley, CO; sisters Maxine Todd of San Lorenzo, CA, Betty Knodel of Armour; sister-in-law Jan Dierks of Mitchell; brother-in-law Francis Cuka of Wagner; along with many nieces and nephews. Jack was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Frances Dierks; brothers Richard, Lyle (Bub), Larry; infant sister Donna; his mother and father-in-law, Frank and Pauline Cuka; brothers-in-law Rueben Knodel, Don Todd, William Cuka and Sam Hoff; sisters-in-law Barbara Dierks, Polly Dierks, Dorothy Hoff, Irene Cuka, Mildred Cuka; nieces Tammy Knodel, Pam Todd, Carol Wallace, Nancy Woodson. For full notice see www.willfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 23, 2019
