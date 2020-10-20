Jacqueline Ann PetersenIrene - Jacqueline Ann Petersen, 90, of Irene, SD, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home, Viborg, SD.Jacqueline Ann McManus was born on April 23, 1930 in Yankton, SD to John and Elizabeth (Bessie Smith) McManus. As the oldest child, Jackie grew up on a farm in Walshtown Township, Yankton County, SD with her parents and three sisters. Jackie attended Walshtown School for elementary and Irene Public School, Irene, SD her high school years.Jackie was united in marriage to Morris L. Petersen from Irene, SD in March 1948. The couple lived and raised their family in Irene. They had four children: Marsha, Kim, Melanie and Lisa. Jackie was a homemaker and a wonderful mother to her children as a strong supporter, who taught them moral and spiritual values. Jackie always encouraged her children to be positive and follow through on commitments. Morris passed away in 1972.In 1979, Jackie married LuVerne Nelson, they enjoyed traveling and winters in Arizona.Jackie was a member of Calvary Lutheran Church and enjoyed her involvement with the Sunday School, Ladies Aid and the Quilting ladies. Jackie was an excellent cook and baker. She made the best fried chicken. Jackie was a talented seamstress and made beautiful quilts. She also refinished antique furniture purchased at auction sales. Her most cherished moments were when she was with her family. Jackie was always proud of her Irish heritage and took her daughters on a priceless trip to Ireland together.Jackie is survived by her three daughters:Marsha (Gary) Skogen, Irene, SD; Melanie Stein (Fred Bolland), Lake Havasu City, AZ; and Lisa (Mike) Bruns, Brandon, SD and one step-son; Jerry (Lee) Nelson, Sioux Falls, SD; Nine grandchildren:Justin (Sarah) Skogen, Sioux Falls, SD; Seth (Jennifer) Skogen, Brookings, SD; Aaron (Sherrie) Petersen, Beresford, SD; Adam (Alison) Petersen, Madison, WI; Nathan (Mandy) Petersen, Sioux Falls, SD;Brett (Ashley) Stein, Rochester, MN; Christopher(Jayden) Bruns, Sioux Falls, SD; Katie (Shaine) Schroeder, Sioux Falls, SD; and step-grandson Ron Nelson, Minneapolis, MN; Seventeen great grandchildren; Sister; Ursula (George) Fendrich, Sioux Falls, SD; Sister-in-law; Audrey Jensen, Brandon, SDJackie was preceded in death by husband, Morris Petersen; son, Kim Petersen; parents, John and Bessie McManus; sisters, Maureen Regan and Karen Kittelson; and step-grandson, Rick Nelson.Memorials may be directed to Calvary Lutheran Church, Irene, SD in Jackie's memory.Due to the pandemic, a private family service will be held at a later date.