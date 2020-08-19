1/1
Jacqueline Holleman
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline Holleman

Sioux Falls - Jacqueline R. Holleman, age 76 passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at her home. Public Visitation will be on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls from 1:00 - 2:00 PM.

Jacqueline Johnson, daughter of Joseph Johnson and Evelyn (Hanners) Johnson was born on August 1, 1944 in Denver, CO. She lived in Winona, KS where she graduated from high school in 1962. Jacqueline moved to Sioux Falls, SD in 1990.

Jacqueline was united in marriage with William Holleman on February 19, 1994. She had a strong work ethic and put pride into everything she did. Throughout her life, she worked at Denny's Restaurant, Casey's General Store, and Shop 'N' Cart. She chose to retire in 2019.

She enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved playing marbles and pinochle, she could play those games all day long. Daniel Steel was her favorite author. She was a selfless person with a heart of gold. Her children say "she was the best Mom and friend anyone could ask for."

Grateful for sharing her life are her son, Mark Eaton of South Haven, MS; daughters, Tami Pearson of Chandler, AZ, Rana Roth of Sioux Falls, SD; sister, Carolyn Englebret of Klamath Falls, OR; brothers, Ronnie Johnson of Klamath Falls, OR, Chuck Johnson of Klamath Falls, OR; sister, Mary Gragstine of Yankton, SD; five grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.

Jacqueline was preceded in death by her husband, William Holleman Jr. on November 26, 2007; her parents, Joseph and Evelyn (Hanners) Johnson; and an infant daughter.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by George Boom Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved