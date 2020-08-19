Jacqueline HollemanSioux Falls - Jacqueline R. Holleman, age 76 passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020 at her home. Public Visitation will be on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls from 1:00 - 2:00 PM.Jacqueline Johnson, daughter of Joseph Johnson and Evelyn (Hanners) Johnson was born on August 1, 1944 in Denver, CO. She lived in Winona, KS where she graduated from high school in 1962. Jacqueline moved to Sioux Falls, SD in 1990.Jacqueline was united in marriage with William Holleman on February 19, 1994. She had a strong work ethic and put pride into everything she did. Throughout her life, she worked at Denny's Restaurant, Casey's General Store, and Shop 'N' Cart. She chose to retire in 2019.She enjoyed spending time with her family. She loved playing marbles and pinochle, she could play those games all day long. Daniel Steel was her favorite author. She was a selfless person with a heart of gold. Her children say "she was the best Mom and friend anyone could ask for."Grateful for sharing her life are her son, Mark Eaton of South Haven, MS; daughters, Tami Pearson of Chandler, AZ, Rana Roth of Sioux Falls, SD; sister, Carolyn Englebret of Klamath Falls, OR; brothers, Ronnie Johnson of Klamath Falls, OR, Chuck Johnson of Klamath Falls, OR; sister, Mary Gragstine of Yankton, SD; five grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends.Jacqueline was preceded in death by her husband, William Holleman Jr. on November 26, 2007; her parents, Joseph and Evelyn (Hanners) Johnson; and an infant daughter.