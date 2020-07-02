1/1
Jacqueline Spawn
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jacqueline's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jacqueline Spawn

Brandon - Jacqueline Joanne Spawn, 75, of Brandon, SD died June 29, 2020 in Sioux Falls, SD. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., July 7, 2020 at the Worthing Cemetery, Worthing, SD. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Jackie was born December 18, 1944 in Canistota, SD to Dale and Fern (Lindbloom) Spicer. She graduated from Canistota High School and received her teaching certificate from General Beadle State College in Madison, SD. Jackie was united in marriage November 23, 1963 to Gary Lane Spawn, who predeceased her after 52 years together.

Grateful for having shared her life are her daughter Terri (Spawn) Pepper of Sioux Falls, SD; son Steven Spawn of Rock Rapids, IA; granddaughters Samantha (Jon) Chapman, Camille Pepper and Sophie Pepper of Sioux Falls, SD; grandsons Christian Pepper and Truman Spawn of Sioux Falls, SD; sister Deanna (Leroy) Olinger of Salem, SD; sister-in-law Barb Spicer of Canistota, SD; sister-in-law Debbie (Smith) Cruz of Denver, CO; great-granddaughters Emerson Newcomb Weiland, Stella Pepper and Esme Garcia; nieces and nephews Laurie (Troy) Sterrett, Jill (Todd) Peichel, Kristi (Paul) Winterfeldt, Brad Olinger, Chad Spicer, Chris (Allison) Spicer, Nichole (Jason) Klinkhammer, Cory (April) Spicer, Amanda (Rob) Joubert, Jay Egan, Jill (Tina) Egan, Jackie (Jeff) Clark, Leslie (Egan) Showers and Stacy Egan; several cousins and grand-nieces and nephews and many loving friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, husband Gary Spawn, brothers Larry and Tom Spicer and sister Sharon Spicer.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Edith Sanford Breast Initiative. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.heritagesfsd.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 2 to Jul. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Worthing Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 2, 2020
Terri You and your family are in my prayers and in my thoughts and in my heart I will continue to say the rosary each day for you and your mom and your family if theres anything I can do for you at all dont be afraid to ask I thoughts are with you and your family just a friend Barb
Barb Frasch
July 2, 2020
My sympathy to the family! God bless you with his peace and comfort during this difficult time!
Chuck Kostboth
Acquaintance
July 2, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to Jackies family. I grew up with her and spent a lot of time with her as kids. Her Grandma, Cecelia Lindbloom, was my babysitter for many years. Rest in peace, Jackie!
Cindy (Monroe) Beisel
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved