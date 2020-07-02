Jacqueline Spawn
Brandon - Jacqueline Joanne Spawn, 75, of Brandon, SD died June 29, 2020 in Sioux Falls, SD. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., July 7, 2020 at the Worthing Cemetery, Worthing, SD. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Jackie was born December 18, 1944 in Canistota, SD to Dale and Fern (Lindbloom) Spicer. She graduated from Canistota High School and received her teaching certificate from General Beadle State College in Madison, SD. Jackie was united in marriage November 23, 1963 to Gary Lane Spawn, who predeceased her after 52 years together.
Grateful for having shared her life are her daughter Terri (Spawn) Pepper of Sioux Falls, SD; son Steven Spawn of Rock Rapids, IA; granddaughters Samantha (Jon) Chapman, Camille Pepper and Sophie Pepper of Sioux Falls, SD; grandsons Christian Pepper and Truman Spawn of Sioux Falls, SD; sister Deanna (Leroy) Olinger of Salem, SD; sister-in-law Barb Spicer of Canistota, SD; sister-in-law Debbie (Smith) Cruz of Denver, CO; great-granddaughters Emerson Newcomb Weiland, Stella Pepper and Esme Garcia; nieces and nephews Laurie (Troy) Sterrett, Jill (Todd) Peichel, Kristi (Paul) Winterfeldt, Brad Olinger, Chad Spicer, Chris (Allison) Spicer, Nichole (Jason) Klinkhammer, Cory (April) Spicer, Amanda (Rob) Joubert, Jay Egan, Jill (Tina) Egan, Jackie (Jeff) Clark, Leslie (Egan) Showers and Stacy Egan; several cousins and grand-nieces and nephews and many loving friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents, husband Gary Spawn, brothers Larry and Tom Spicer and sister Sharon Spicer.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Edith Sanford Breast Initiative. Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.heritagesfsd.com
.