George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
Jacqulyn Larson-Grossman Obituary
Jacqulyn Larson-Grossman

Sioux Falls - Jacqulyn Larson-Grossman, 73, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota died Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Additional obituary and online guestbook are available at www.georgeboom.com

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Brad (Becky) Snortum of Bismark, ND, and Bryan Snortum of Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Weston and London; sisters, Jo (Trent) Alexopoulos of Worcester, MA, Jan Snortum of Sioux Falls, SD, and Judy Mittleider of Sioux Falls, SD; brother-in-law, Pat Aldinger of Aberdeen, SD; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Clair "Stub" and Doris; and sister, Jean Aldinger.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
