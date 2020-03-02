|
|
Jacqulyn Larson-Grossman
Sioux Falls - Jacqulyn Larson-Grossman, 73, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota died Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the Avera Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls. Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020, at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. Additional obituary and online guestbook are available at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Brad (Becky) Snortum of Bismark, ND, and Bryan Snortum of Sioux Falls; grandchildren, Weston and London; sisters, Jo (Trent) Alexopoulos of Worcester, MA, Jan Snortum of Sioux Falls, SD, and Judy Mittleider of Sioux Falls, SD; brother-in-law, Pat Aldinger of Aberdeen, SD; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clair "Stub" and Doris; and sister, Jean Aldinger.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020