James Ahlers
Sioux Falls - James "Jim" Robert Ahlers, 60, died on March 10, 2020 in Arlington, SD. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in the Reception Center of George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD from 2-4 PM.
Grateful for having shared his life are his two daughters, Cassandra (Eric) Nicolai, Garretson, SD and Abby (Mitchell) Shafer, Sioux Falls, SD; his mother, Jean Ahlers; siblings, Rick (Kim) Ahlers, Deb (Terry) McFarlane, David (Diane) Ahlers, Daniel (Ruth) Ahlers, Janis (Dennis) Porto, and Mike (Laura) Ahlers; many nieces, nephews and other relatives; his ex-wife, Bert Griffin; and close friend, Glen Rasmussen. James was preceded in death by his father, Alvin F. Ahlers. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020