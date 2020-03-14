Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Resources
More Obituaries for James Ahlers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Ahlers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Ahlers Obituary
James Ahlers

Sioux Falls - James "Jim" Robert Ahlers, 60, died on March 10, 2020 in Arlington, SD. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in the Reception Center of George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD from 2-4 PM.

Grateful for having shared his life are his two daughters, Cassandra (Eric) Nicolai, Garretson, SD and Abby (Mitchell) Shafer, Sioux Falls, SD; his mother, Jean Ahlers; siblings, Rick (Kim) Ahlers, Deb (Terry) McFarlane, David (Diane) Ahlers, Daniel (Ruth) Ahlers, Janis (Dennis) Porto, and Mike (Laura) Ahlers; many nieces, nephews and other relatives; his ex-wife, Bert Griffin; and close friend, Glen Rasmussen. James was preceded in death by his father, Alvin F. Ahlers. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -