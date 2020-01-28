|
James Andrew Sotebeer
Sioux Falls - James Andrew Sotebeer, Sioux Falls, SD, died January 25, 2020, in Sioux Falls, SD. He was 51.
James Andrew Sotebeer was born January 26, 1968, in Rochester, MN, to Andrew and Tommie (Oliver) Sotebeer. He was raised in Windom, MN, where attended Windom Area High School. Jim was an active and accomplished athlete throughout his high school years, and played basketball, football, and baseball. He graduated from high school in 1986. Jim then attended Mankato State University and in 1991, earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Business.
He then moved to Sioux Falls, SD and began working at Citibank in the retention and compliance departments. In April 2019, Jim began working for Bancorp, where he currently was employed as a compliance analyst.
An avid Minnesota Vikings fan, Jim attended a number of games with friends and family. In addition to being a football fan, he was an all-around sports fan and loved following baseball, hockey, golf and basketball.
In the center of Jim's life was his faith and family. To say that he was a proud dad would have been an understatement. Jim attended every activity and supported all the academic achievements of his children. Their joys were his joys, and he held each day with his family close to his heart. Extended family was just as important. Jim, Becca, and the kids took several trips to join other family members for outings and reunions. He was a member of St. Michael Parish and the Knights of Columbus.
Blessed with a personality that was larger-than-life, Jim's friendly and outgoing spirit will be forever cherished.
Grateful for having shard his life are his wife, Becca Sotebeer; son, Nate Sotebeer; daughter, Megan Sotebeer, all of Sioux Falls, SD; his mother, Tommie Sotebeer; sister, Mary Sotebeer both of Windom, MN; and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Andrew.
The Funeral Mass will be 10:30am Thursday, January 30, 2020, at St. Michael Parish, 1600 S. Marion Road in Sioux Falls. The family will be present to greet friends from 5-7 Wednesday evening at Miller Westside Chapel, 6200 W. 41st Street in Sioux Falls, and will be followed by a 7:00 Prayer Service and Rosary.
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020