James Barry Ross passed away June 6, 2019 at Ft. Meade Hospice in Sturgis, SD two hours shy of his 90th birthday. Jim was born June 7, 1929 to George and Katie (Heinbaugh) Ross.
Jim was a 1947 graduate of Belle Fourche High School. He spent his teen years working various jobs at local businesses. After graduation he worked as a photographer and reporter for the Belle Fourche Daily Post. In 1951 he was drafted into the US Army, where he served two years during the Korean Conflict as a photographer. His military service also included 4 years in the inactive Naval Reserve. Upon his discharge from the army, he returned to work at the Daily Post.
In 1955 he married Dorothy Ann Yaeger and they had five children. Jim became office manager for the Belle Fourche Livestock Exchange in 1960. He then went to work in shipping and accounting at the International Mineral and Chemical Corporation bentonite plant at Colony, Wyoming. In 1987 he joined the newly-formed Manufacturing Systems, Inc. (Tru-Catch Traps) as office manager and served on the Board of Directors as secretary treasurer. He retired from MSI in 1999, but continued to serve on the board until 2018. As owner of Jim Ross Photography, he did commercial, wedding, and baby photography.
Jim was a Boy Scout, achieving Life Rank. He loved Belle Fourche and was proud to be a native. He was involved with many community organizations and served on the board of several; the Jaycees, the youth softball association, the Chamber of Commerce, the Economic Development Corp, and the Western South Dakota Traffic Bureau. He served three terms on the Belle Fourche City Council.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Larry; brother-in-law William (Bud) Yaeger and sister-in-law Donna Yaeger.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dorothy, his children, Alan (Mary) Ross of Sioux Falls, SD; Barry (Sapna) Ross of Santa Barbara, CA; Paula (John) Alden of Tucson, AZ; Wade Ross of Yankton, SD and Dana (Bonnie) Ross of Spearfish, SD; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Donabel Ross and Barbara Franzen, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be made to the VA Hospice or VA Hospice Auxiliary.
An online guest book is available at klinefuneralchapel.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 18, 2019