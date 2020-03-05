|
|
James "Jim" Berg
Dell Rapids - James "Jim" Berg, 76, of Dell Rapids, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Avera Dells Area Hospital. His Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 in St. Mary Catholic Church, Dell Rapids. Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Kahler-Brende Funeral Home. The family will be present from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. with the Christian Wake Service beginning at 7:00 p.m.
Jim is survived by his loving wife, Mardelle (Hogan) of 51 years; brother, Rolland (Gail) Berg; his three children, Bryon and Beth Berg of Brandon, Suzie and Rhett Long of Ogden, Utah, and Darren and Nikki Berg of Pierre; nine grandchildren, Miranda Berg, Isaac Berg, Mason Berg, Riley Berg, Rachel Long, Myles Berg, Zach Long, Amelia Berg, and Graydon Berg; two great-grandchildren Kayleigh Key and Kaitlyn Key and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and relatives.
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2020