James "Jim" Brown
Dell Rapids - James "Jim" Brown, 84, of Dell Rapids passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019 at his home in Dell Rapids. Visitation will be on Thursday, June 20, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Kahler Funeral Home and will resume at 5:00 p.m. in St. Mary Catholic Church. The Christian Wake Service will begin at 7:00 p.m. with a Catholic Order of Foresters Rosary to follow. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019 in St. Mary Catholic Church. Interment with military rites will be in the St. Mary Cemetery.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Loretta Busch.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 65 years, Betty; his children, Veronica Madetzke of Sioux Falls, Kenny Brown of Dell Rapids, Denise (Mark) Merrigan of Watertown, Kevin (Renee) Brown of Dell Rapids, Diane (Mike) Bunkers of Dell Rapids, and Mike (Angie) Brown of Dell Rapids; his 18 grandchildren and soon-to-be 26 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Earl Brown of Dell Rapids, Ted Brown of Seattle, WA, Ray (Lois) Brown of Dell Rapids, Bill (Diane) Brown of Dell Rapids, and his sister Linda (Lee) McInroy of Dell Rapids; and his many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
Memorials can be directed to St. Mary School.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 19, 2019