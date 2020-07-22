James "Jim" Clark
Greeley, CO - James Michael Clark was born on October 23, 1938 in Sioux City, Iowa to Ernest (Ernie) and Eva (Harrington) Clark. He passed away July 6, 2020 in Greeley, CO.
On May 21, 1966 Jim was united in marriage to Phyllis (Hanna) Clark. Jim was a family man through and through. Besides Phyllis, he loved his children and grandchildren. He coached various sports for his children such as: soccer, basketball and softball. Jim played tennis weekly with friends and was highly competitive.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife: Phyllis of Greeley, and his children; Patrick Clark, New York; Shannon (Rafael) Segovia, Greeley, CO., and Michael (Liz), Richmond, CA. He also leaves behind three grandchildren: Marsella and Vincent of Greeley and June of Richmond, CA.
Celebration of Life will be Thursday, July 30, 10:00 AM at St. Mary Church and can be viewed at: www.facebook.com/saintmarysiouxfalls
