1/1
James "Jim" Clark
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" Clark

Greeley, CO - James Michael Clark was born on October 23, 1938 in Sioux City, Iowa to Ernest (Ernie) and Eva (Harrington) Clark. He passed away July 6, 2020 in Greeley, CO.

On May 21, 1966 Jim was united in marriage to Phyllis (Hanna) Clark. Jim was a family man through and through. Besides Phyllis, he loved his children and grandchildren. He coached various sports for his children such as: soccer, basketball and softball. Jim played tennis weekly with friends and was highly competitive.

Jim is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife: Phyllis of Greeley, and his children; Patrick Clark, New York; Shannon (Rafael) Segovia, Greeley, CO., and Michael (Liz), Richmond, CA. He also leaves behind three grandchildren: Marsella and Vincent of Greeley and June of Richmond, CA.

Celebration of Life will be Thursday, July 30, 10:00 AM at St. Mary Church and can be viewed at: www.facebook.com/saintmarysiouxfalls. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved