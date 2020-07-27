James "Jim" Clark
Greeley, CO - James Michael Clark was born on October 23, 1938 in Sioux City, Iowa to Ernest (Ernie) and Eva (Harrington) Clark. He passed away July 6, 2020 in Greeley, CO.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife: Phyllis of Greeley, and his children; Patrick Clark, New York; Shannon (Rafael) Segovia, Greeley, CO., and Michael (Liz), Richmond, CA. He also leaves behind three grandchildren: Marsella and Vincent of Greeley and June of Richmond, CA.
A private family Celebration of Life will be Thursday, July 30, 10:00 AM at St. Mary Church. The service will be live streamed at: www.facebook.com/saintmarysiouxfalls
. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com
.