James Cooper Jr.
Hartford - James F. Cooper Jr. age 92, died on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. Visitation will be held on Sunday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls beginning at 5 PM followed by a prayer service at 7 PM. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020 at Faith United Church in Brandon, SD.
Grateful for having shared his life are his son, Jim (Kathy) Cooper IV, Sioux Falls, SD; two grandchildren, Jim (Autumn) Cooper V, and Crystal Wilson; four great-grandchildren, Liam Wilson, Quinlan Wilson, Tenley Cooper and Emma Cooper; four step-sons, Robert (Nancy) Smithback, Thomas (Donna) Smithback, Edward (Lonnie) Smithback and Ted (Cindy) Smithback; and their children and grandchildren; special friend, Joyce R. Hoefert of Hartford, SD; family friend, Keith Bergh of Sioux Falls; Jim's canine companion, Tucker; and a host of other relatives and friends.
James was preceded in death by his first wife, Phyllis Avlverson-Cooper; second wife, Bettye Cooper; his parents, James F. Cooper Sr. and Sadie Cooper; and one sister, Doris Crawford. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com
.