Services
Porter Funeral Home
712 10Th St
Hawarden, IA 51023
(712) 551-2712
Resources
More Obituaries for James Kindig
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James D. Kindig

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James D. Kindig Obituary
James D. Kindig

Sioux Falls, South Dakota - James D. Kindig, 80, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society-Sioux Falls Village. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, August 7, at 10:30 AM at Saint Michael Parish in Sioux Falls. Father Tim Cone will celebrate the mass. Burial, with military rites, will be held at 2:00 PM at Grace Hill Cemetery in Hawarden, Iowa. Visitation, with the family present, will be held Tuesday, August 6, at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls from 5:00-7:00 PM with a prayer service to follow at 7:00 PM. Porter Funeral Home of Hawarden, Iowa has been entrusted with assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences for Mr. Kindig may be left at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.

James is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary; 6 daughters, Angela (Brook) Moyer of Montrose, Colorado, Misti Cook of Cañon City, Colorado, Sarah J. (Jeremy) Anderson of Yankton, South Dakota, Elizabeth (Dave) Ziegler of Sioux Falls, Melissa (David) McBride of Omaha, Nebraska, and Alisha (Blake) Palmer of Sioux Falls; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and 3 sisters, Joellen (Darrell) Toben of Akron, Iowa, Janice (Jim) Gries of Lawton, Iowa, and Judy (Robert) Jaminet of Sioux City.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now