James D. Kindig
Sioux Falls, South Dakota - James D. Kindig, 80, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Friday, August 2, 2019 at the Good Samaritan Society-Sioux Falls Village. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, August 7, at 10:30 AM at Saint Michael Parish in Sioux Falls. Father Tim Cone will celebrate the mass. Burial, with military rites, will be held at 2:00 PM at Grace Hill Cemetery in Hawarden, Iowa. Visitation, with the family present, will be held Tuesday, August 6, at Heritage Funeral Home in Sioux Falls from 5:00-7:00 PM with a prayer service to follow at 7:00 PM. Porter Funeral Home of Hawarden, Iowa has been entrusted with assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences for Mr. Kindig may be left at www.porterfuneralhomes.com.
James is survived by his wife of 52 years, Mary; 6 daughters, Angela (Brook) Moyer of Montrose, Colorado, Misti Cook of Cañon City, Colorado, Sarah J. (Jeremy) Anderson of Yankton, South Dakota, Elizabeth (Dave) Ziegler of Sioux Falls, Melissa (David) McBride of Omaha, Nebraska, and Alisha (Blake) Palmer of Sioux Falls; 10 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; and 3 sisters, Joellen (Darrell) Toben of Akron, Iowa, Janice (Jim) Gries of Lawton, Iowa, and Judy (Robert) Jaminet of Sioux City.
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 6, 2019