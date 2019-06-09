|
James Dale Foster
Sioux Falls - James Dale Foster (Jim), 74, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away peacefully on June 7th, 2019 at Dougherty Hospice House in Sioux Falls with family and friends at his side.
Jim is survived by his son James Paul Foster, Portland, OR, his former wife and beloved friend Cecile Randall, Phoenix, AZ, nephews John Foster Thies (Mackenzie) Portland, OR, Joseph Foster Thies (Holly) Seattle, WA.
Jim had a well established 40 year career in the automotive business, the majority of which was spent in the Sioux Falls area. His unique and successful approach to sales also took him to other areas of the Midwest and Southwestern U.S. He had an unparalleled ability to connect with people and established hundreds of personal and professional relationships throughout the years. Jim was grateful for his lifelong friends and the Vern Eide Motorcars family for being supportive always, especially during his last days at hospice. In his leisure time he enjoyed golfing, crossword puzzles and barbecuing.
Jim was preceded in death by his brother, Robert, sister Nancy, mother Marion and father Dale.
Please direct memorials to Dougherty Hospice House, Sioux Falls, SD. Condolences may be posted online at Heritage Funeral Home.
www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on June 9, 2019