James E. Menk Jr.
James E. Menk Jr.

Sioux Falls, SD - James Edward Menk Jr., 72, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. A Celebration of life service will be held at 2:00 pm Saturday, September 5, at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, 5500 E. 57th Street, Sioux Falls, SD. The family will be present to greet friends beginning at 1:00 pm at the church. In Lieu of flowers, memorials may take the form of donations in Jim's memory to the Avera Foundation. http://www.averafoundation.org/donate .

Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home - Downtown
507 South Main Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-2640
