James E. Moore
Sioux Falls - James (Jim) Edwin Moore, 95, passed away peacefully on April 1, 2020, at the Sanford Hospice Cottages in Sioux Falls.
Jim was born January 4, 1925 in Stanton, Nebraska to Frank Emery and Florian Alice (Dana) Moore. The fourth of six children, he grew up on farms near DeSmet and Humboldt, South Dakota, where he attended elementary and high school. At the age of 17, Jim enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served as a signalman during World War II, from September 24, 1942 until January 4, 1946. He traveled the world, seeing the south Pacific, the Mediterranean, and India. He made the dangerous trip to Murmansk and Archangel. Although he left the Navy after the war to continue his education, he maintained a love of ships and the sea, collecting a substantial number of model ships over the course of his life. Jim also continued his service in the U.S. military through the U.S. Army Reserve. He received his commission in 1948, retiring at the rank of Colonel in 1978.
After the war, he attended South Dakota State University for two years before enrolling in law school at the University of South Dakota, where he earned a J.D. degree in 1950. In 1952, he earned an LLM in tax at New York University School of Law. Jim practiced law in Sioux Falls in the area of tax, trusts, and estates, starting with the firm of Dana, Golden, Moore & Rasmussen. He retired from practice with the firm of Moore, Rasmussen, Kading & Kunstle on May 1, 2011 after 61 years, at the age of 86. During that time, he was a frequent lecturer; an adjunct professor at the University of South Dakota School of Law in 1977, where he taught federal income tax; president of the Minnehaha County Bar Association; Chair of the Real Property, Probate, and Trust Committee of the State Bar; and Liaison for the State Bar with the Internal Revenue Service. He became a fellow of the American College of Trust and Estate Counsel in 1961, and was a charter member and the first president of the Sioux Falls Estate Planning Council.
In 1962, he married Elaine Ellis with whom he had three children. In his leisure time, he enjoyed listening to music; reading; playing pitch; and watching football. He was a formidable ping pong and pool player who rarely lost regardless of the age of his opponent. An avid learner his entire life, he also loved to engage anyone who would listen in lengthy discussions about math, science, and astronomy. The hobby that Jim enjoyed most, however, was golf. He played weekly into his early 90s, almost always walking and carrying a handful of clubs.
He was a life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Sioux Falls Post No. 15 of the American Legion, where he served as Judge Advocate in 1958 and 1967-1973. He was a director of the DAR Foundation in Sioux Falls from 1985-1991, and president of the board in 1990-91. He was a member of Minnehaha Country Club and First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls.
Grateful to have shared his life and unconditional love are his three children and their families: Rebecca Moore and daughter Meghan; James Moore, his wife Mindy, and their three sons, Andrew, Ethan, and Eli; and Meredith Moore and her husband Eric Hilmoe. Jim is also survived by his sister Dorothy Spielmann with whom he remained close, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Jim's family expresses their gratitude to the staff of Dow Rummel and Sanford Hospice in Sioux Falls for their dedication, compassion, and care.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date yet to be determined.
Memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church Media Ministry, the Minnehaha County Historical Society, or the University of South Dakota Law School Foundation.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020