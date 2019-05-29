Services
Sioux Falls - James Eric Tabbert, 59, of Sioux Falls, SD died at his home on May 25, 2019.

Born December 27, 1959 in Sioux Falls, SD, he was the son of LeRoy and Gloria Dawn (Watson) Tabbert. At the age of 4, his family moved to Burlington, IA. He graduated from Burlington High School in 1978 and The Evergreen State College, Olympia, WA, in 1982.

Following graduation, he lived in Illinois, California, Colorado, Vermont and Oregon. His interests included historic architecture, model railroading, reading, ecology, politics and volunteer work.

Survivors include his father and step-mother, Mary Tabbert both of Biggsville, IL; two sisters, Merrie Tabbert (Tom Lee) of Loveland, CO, Peg Frederick (Mark) of Morgan Hill, CA, brother, Mark A. Tabbert, of Alexandria, VA, step-brother Rick Tabbert, West Burlington, IA and half-sister, Lisa Tansey, Phoenix, AZ; aunts and uncles, Mr. & Mrs. Bob Tabbert, Sioux Falls, SD, Anita Winegarden, Minnesota, Frank Loveless, Oklahoma; niece Amy Robertson (Christopher) and grand nieces, Lillian and Adelynn all of Ft. Collins, CO, nephew Owen Frederick, and niece Emily Frederick, both of Chicago; many cousins also survive. He was preceded in death by his mother and brother, Paul E. Tabbert.

Service pending, to be held in Sioux Falls, SD. For updated information, please visit MillerFH.com or call (605)336-2640.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 29, 2019
