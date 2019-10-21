|
James "Jim" Egge
Sioux Falls - James (Jim) Paul Egge, cherished father, grandfather, and friend, died peacefully at his home in Sioux Falls, South Dakota on Thursday, October 17, 2019. He was 71 years old. Visitation will be held at Miller Funeral Home Southside Chapel (7400 S. Minnesota Ave.) on Thursday, October 24 from 5-7 pm, with funeral services the following day Friday, October 25 at 1:30 pm at the Chapel of Reconciliation at Augustana University (2125 South Summit Ave. A private interment ceremony will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Jim was born May 24, 1948 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota to John and Trudy (Kortman) Egge who were residing in Humboldt, South Dakota. He graduated high school in Ft. Dodge, Iowa where he excelled in football, basketball, and track. From there he went to study biology at Augustana College in Sioux Falls. While attending his beloved institution he played football and ran track. He was an outstanding athlete receiving many accolades and setting records. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1989 for track & field and football at Augustana. Also important to his time as a student at Augie were the life-long friendships he forged.
Upon graduation from Augie in 1970, Jim served his country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged. Coming out of the service, Jim received his Master's degree in physical education from South Dakota State and headed back to Augie to start his coaching career as an assistant football coach and ended as the head track & field coach. He then went on to become a financial advisor, which he greatly enjoyed. Jim said he "never quit coaching" since as a financial advisor he was able to coach others how to best care for themselves and their family members financially. At the end of his career, he retired from Thrivent Financial.
Though he was invested in athletics and his career, he was most proud of his three sons: Jacob [Noelle] of Tacoma, WA; Brett [Sarah] of Des Moines, IA; and Justin [Susie] of Vermillion, SD that he shared with his former wife Lynn Risty. He was a longtime member of First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing backyard football, and going on vacations with his boys. He took great joy in his grandchildren: Hudson, Sydney, Mae, and baby girl Egge. He is also survived by his brother Robert (Sheryl) and three nephews Jason (Sarah), Jeff (Kate), and Kevin (Ryle). His phone calls, nuggets of wisdom, humor, and love will be missed and dearly remembered.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Augustana University with Jim Egge Memorial on the memo line.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019