James Emmanuel Germann
Sioux Falls - James Emmanuel Germann, 87, passed away on Friday, August 30th, 2019. A graveside service and internment will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Staples, MN on Thursday September 12th, at 1pm with Family and Friends.
Survivors include his Son, Jeffrey (Alyssa) Germann, Harrisburg, SD, his Granddaughter, Kailey Germann, Sioux Falls, SD, 4 Brothers, Gerald (Darlene) Germann, Underwood, MN, Mike Germann, Fort McHave, AZ, Dennis (Patt) Germann, Monticello, MN, Roger Germann, Fergus Falls, MN, Ursula (John) Germann, Sioux City, IA and numerous nieces and nephews.
James was preceded in death by his brother John Germann, Sioux City, IA, sister Rita Smith, Gary, IN, and wife Anne Germann.
Please direct Memorials and cards in lieu of flowers to Heritage Funeral Home in care of James Germann.www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 8, 2019