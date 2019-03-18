|
|
James Fergen
Parkston - James William Fergen, 89, went to his heavenly home Friday, March 15 at Avera Bormann Manor. Funeral mass will be Wednesday, March 20 at 10:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Parkston. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 19 from 5 to 7 pm with a 6:30 pm prayer service at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home.
Grateful for having shared his life are his 3 children: Terri (Fred) Campbell of Albert Lea, MN; Craig (Sharon) Fergen of Mitchell and Michelle Sudbeck of Parkston; 7 grandchildren: James and Garrett Campbell; Emily, Aaron, and Abby Sudbeck; and Liam and Andy Fergen; a sister, Mary Ann of Sioux Falls; and 2 brothers, Henry of Mitchell and Don of Parkston.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 18, 2019