James "Jim" Fiedler
James "Jim" Fiedler

Sioux Falls - James "Jim" Fiedler, 81, passed away October 31, 2020 at the Human Services Center in Yankton, SD. He was born on March 26, 1939 to Carl and Darlein (Vaughn) in Yankton, SD.

Jim is survived by his wife: Cindy, Sioux Falls; children: Leslie (Roger)Williams, Paulina, IA, Cindy (Dean) Gravenish, Cherokee, IA, Jeff Fiedler, Cherokee, IA, Mike (Angie) Fiedler, Cherokee, IA; step- children: Troy (Tara) Aarbo, Sioux Falls, SD and Anna (Chris) Nesheim, Omaha, NE; 17 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; siblings: Robert, David and Steve Fiedler, Karla Schiller and Martha Tripp; many nieces, nephews and special friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Fred, Tom and Terry Fiedler, Bonnie Lemley, infant Karen Fiedler, and daughter-in-law Lisa Fiedler.

Visitation will be 9:30 AM Wednesday, November 4 at Christ the King Catholic Church with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 AM with burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery with Full Military Rites. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.




Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
