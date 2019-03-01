|
James "Jim" Flannery
Sioux Falls - James Francis Flannery, 75, passed peacefully on February 22, 2019 surrounded by his family. Son of Francis and Mae (Sweeney) Flannery. Survivors include his wife of 52 years: Marleen (Nelson); 6 children: Mary (Duane) Fritz, Patty (Joe) Lucey, Jim, Julie (Bob) Allen, Theresa (Bobby) Kramer, and Michael; 11 grandkids as well as 3 siblings: Barb, Jean and Joe.
Jim suffered from Parkinson's as a result of Agent Orange in Vietnam serving as a proud Marine. Full obituary is available barnett-lewis.com
Everyone who knew Jim is welcome to join our family in a Celebration of Life for an Irish Wake on Sunday, March 3 from 2:00 - 5:00 pm at the family's restaurant, Ode to Food & Drinks, 300 N. Cherapa Place in Sioux Falls. https://www.odetofoodanddrinks.com/contact-us
Funeral Mass will be Monday, March 4, 10 AM at Christ the King Catholic Church.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 1, 2019