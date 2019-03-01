Services
Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home, Inc.
901 South Minnesota Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 336-0707
Wake
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ode to Food & Drinks
300 N. Cherapa Place
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Flannery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jim" Flannery

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James "Jim" Flannery Obituary
James "Jim" Flannery

Sioux Falls - James Francis Flannery, 75, passed peacefully on February 22, 2019 surrounded by his family. Son of Francis and Mae (Sweeney) Flannery. Survivors include his wife of 52 years: Marleen (Nelson); 6 children: Mary (Duane) Fritz, Patty (Joe) Lucey, Jim, Julie (Bob) Allen, Theresa (Bobby) Kramer, and Michael; 11 grandkids as well as 3 siblings: Barb, Jean and Joe.

Jim suffered from Parkinson's as a result of Agent Orange in Vietnam serving as a proud Marine. Full obituary is available barnett-lewis.com

Everyone who knew Jim is welcome to join our family in a Celebration of Life for an Irish Wake on Sunday, March 3 from 2:00 - 5:00 pm at the family's restaurant, Ode to Food & Drinks, 300 N. Cherapa Place in Sioux Falls. https://www.odetofoodanddrinks.com/contact-us

Funeral Mass will be Monday, March 4, 10 AM at Christ the King Catholic Church.
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now