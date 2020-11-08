James "Jim" Grotjohn



Inwood - James Allen Grotjohn age 61 of Inwood, IA, died Saturday, November 7, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, November 13, 2020, at The Church of St. Mary in Larchwood, IA with Fr. Sunny Dominic, celebrating. Burial will follow in the Larchwood Cemetery. Social distancing guidelines will be followed, and masks will be required. Public visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 12th at The Church of St. Mary in Larchwood. Social distancing and masks will be required. Jim was born December 29, 1958 in Canton, SD to Dale & Lila (Bunde) Grotjohn. He grew up on a farm in Inwood, IA & graduated from West Lyon High School in 1977 and NCC for arc welding in 1987. On September 1, 1979 he married Cindy Doherty. They lived in Inwood where he was a farmer and worked at various jobs including Midwestern Mechanical, Farmers Elevator in Larchwood, Damon Bahnson's, and Grand Labs/Novartis. Jim enjoyed 4 wheeling, maps & road trips, camping, tractor pulls, car shows, & anything weather related or farm related. He was an avid dog lover and could often be seen with his faithful companion Jorge riding along with him in his truck. He especially enjoyed family gatherings and being Papa to his granddaughters. He is survived by his wife; 3 children Adam (Katie) Grotjohn of Grand Junction, CO; Nathan Grotjohn of Inwood, IA; and Stephanie (Justin) Genschorck of Harrisburg, SD; 3 granddaughters Padget Mae Grotjohn, and Paetyn Lila and Suttyn James Genschorck; sisters Judy Kerkvliet of Rock Rapids, IA; Carol Rosenboom of Little Rock, IA; Marcene (Clark) Ahders of George, IA; Paula Grotjohn of Rock Valley, IA; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins, along with many friends. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, sister Susan Grotjohn and brother-in-law Steve Rosenboom; paternal grandparents Allen and Hannah Grotjohn; and maternal grandparents Melvin and Mabel Bunde.









