James "Jim" Hexamer
Sioux Falls - Jim Hexamer of Sioux Falls died at the age of 72 on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Avera Heart Hospital in Sioux Falls. He was born on March 28, 1948 to Willis and Bea Hexamer in Sioux Falls.
Jim leaves his best friend in the world and the mother to his children: Mary Anne. He also leaves many who will miss him greatly including his three daughters and their families: Emily and her husband Robert Wilson and their daughter Annalise of West Fargo, ND, Katie and her husband Eric Hanson and their children Charlotte and Everett of Sioux Falls, SD, Meghan and her husband Jesse Wilkens and their children Owen and Emma of Sioux Falls, SD; plus his sister: June Albers and her significant other, Chuck Wubben; his brother: David and wife Jackie Hexamer; and brother: Pat Hexamer and significant other Kaylynn Montis; as well as many loving nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home for a charity to be determined. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com
.