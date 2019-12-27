Services
Miller Funeral Home - Southside
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 336-2640
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Miller Funeral Home - Southside
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home - Southside
7400 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hodgson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Hodgson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Hodgson Obituary
James Hodgson

Sioux Falls - James Gordon Hodgson age 76 of Sioux Falls, passed away Thursday December 26, 2019. Family will greet friends from 2:00 - 4:00 pm Sunday December 29, at Miller Southside Funeral Chapel and Cremation services, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue. Funeral services begin at 11;00 am Monday December 30, at Miller Southside Chapel, with lunch to follow before burial at Lake Park Cemetery, Wentworth, SD.

Grateful for having shared his life are his children, Bob Hodgson, Sioux Falls, JoLynn (Matt) Bain, Aberdeen, SD, Teresa (Kevin Ritter) Augustus, Charles City, IA and Orin (Gina) Augustus, Slidell, LA; 20 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; sisters, Julie (Dan) Hawkinson, Brookings, SD, and Midge Kloster, Fargo, ND; and a host of other relatives and friends.

His parents; wife Sandy Katz Hodgson and longtime companion Marlys Augustus preceded him in death. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -