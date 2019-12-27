|
|
James Hodgson
Sioux Falls - James Gordon Hodgson age 76 of Sioux Falls, passed away Thursday December 26, 2019. Family will greet friends from 2:00 - 4:00 pm Sunday December 29, at Miller Southside Funeral Chapel and Cremation services, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue. Funeral services begin at 11;00 am Monday December 30, at Miller Southside Chapel, with lunch to follow before burial at Lake Park Cemetery, Wentworth, SD.
Grateful for having shared his life are his children, Bob Hodgson, Sioux Falls, JoLynn (Matt) Bain, Aberdeen, SD, Teresa (Kevin Ritter) Augustus, Charles City, IA and Orin (Gina) Augustus, Slidell, LA; 20 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren; sisters, Julie (Dan) Hawkinson, Brookings, SD, and Midge Kloster, Fargo, ND; and a host of other relatives and friends.
His parents; wife Sandy Katz Hodgson and longtime companion Marlys Augustus preceded him in death. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019