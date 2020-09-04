1/1
James Joseph Shields
James Joseph Shields

Sioux Falls - James Joseph Shields, 85, passed away September 1st at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. He was born on November 17,1934 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Jim is survived by his wife: Yvonne; four children: Kim, Raymond, Stephen, and Becky; a sister: Sharon Hunter; six grandchildren: Shawntel, Michael, Sharon, Marie, Brandy, and Robert; eleven great-grandchildren: Lucas, Keira, Mason, Jordan, Jordyn, James, Abby, Xavier, Syennah, Blaine, and Gage; plus a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation with family present will be Monday, September 7, 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home. A Funeral Service will be Tuesday, September 8, 2:00 PM at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home. All services will be live steamed at barnett-lewis.com. Masks are required. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.




Published in Argus Leader from Sep. 4 to Sep. 5, 2020.
