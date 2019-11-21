Services
Walter's Funeral Home
553 S Juniper St
Freeman, SD 57029
(605) 925-4259
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walter's Funeral Home
Freeman, SD
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Salem Free Lutheran Church
1 mile east of Hwy 81 and 18 intersection
Freeman, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Leder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Leder

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Leder Obituary
James Leder

Freeman - James Leder, 83, of Freeman passed away at his home on Nov. 19th under hospice care. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday Nov. 30th at 10 am at Salem Free Lutheran Church (1 mile east of Hwy 81 and 18 intersection) of rural Freeman. Visitation will be be from 5-7 pm on Friday Nov. 29th at the Walter's Funeral Home in Freeman with a time of sharing at 7pm.

James is survived by his wife Donna of Freeman; daughter Kimberly (Larry) Kock of Lennox, 3 grandchildren and a sister Ardis Jantzen of Freeman.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -