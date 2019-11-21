|
|
James Leder
Freeman - James Leder, 83, of Freeman passed away at his home on Nov. 19th under hospice care. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday Nov. 30th at 10 am at Salem Free Lutheran Church (1 mile east of Hwy 81 and 18 intersection) of rural Freeman. Visitation will be be from 5-7 pm on Friday Nov. 29th at the Walter's Funeral Home in Freeman with a time of sharing at 7pm.
James is survived by his wife Donna of Freeman; daughter Kimberly (Larry) Kock of Lennox, 3 grandchildren and a sister Ardis Jantzen of Freeman.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019