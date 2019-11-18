|
James Liester
Garretson - James Liester of rural Garretson passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Avera McKennan Hospital at the age of 86.
Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 AM Thursday, November 21, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Dell Rapids. Burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Wednesday with a Wake Service at 5:00 PM at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Dell Rapids.
Survivors include his children: Wayne (Cheryl) Liester, Garretson SD; Elaine (Dave) Chapman, Dell Rapids SD; Paul (Julie) Liester, Baltic SD; Cynthia Dierks, Fulda MN, 9 Grandchildren; 10 Great Grandchildren; brothers, Mark Liester, Bill Liester sisters, Mary Ellen Sorenson, Jean Wick.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen, his parents and son-in-law Brian Dierks.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019