Minnehaha Funeral Home - Dell Rapids
104 East 4th Street
Dell Rapids, SD 57022
(605) 428-4200
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Dell Rapids, SD
View Map
James Liester Obituary
James Liester

Garretson - James Liester of rural Garretson passed away on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Avera McKennan Hospital at the age of 86.

Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 AM Thursday, November 21, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church, Dell Rapids. Burial will be in St. Mary Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Wednesday with a Wake Service at 5:00 PM at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Dell Rapids.

Survivors include his children: Wayne (Cheryl) Liester, Garretson SD; Elaine (Dave) Chapman, Dell Rapids SD; Paul (Julie) Liester, Baltic SD; Cynthia Dierks, Fulda MN, 9 Grandchildren; 10 Great Grandchildren; brothers, Mark Liester, Bill Liester sisters, Mary Ellen Sorenson, Jean Wick.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Helen, his parents and son-in-law Brian Dierks.

minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019
