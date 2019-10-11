Services
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Dell Rapids
104 East 4th Street
Dell Rapids, SD 57022
(605) 428-4200
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Dell Rapids
104 East 4th Street
Dell Rapids, SD 57022
Wake
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Dell Rapids
104 East 4th Street
Dell Rapids, SD 57022
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Resources
James M. Huntimer

Dell Rapids, SD - James (Jim) Martin Huntimer, 91, of Dell Rapids, passed away from lung cancer on October 10, 2019 at home surrounded by his children. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:30 AM Monday, October 14, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Dell Rapids. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 PM followed by a Wake Service at 4:00 PM Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Minnehaha Funeral Home in Dell Rapids. Grateful for having shared his life are his eleven children, Linda Huntimer, Albany, OR, Peggy (Ron) Smith, Lincoln, NE, Mary Kay (Robert) Fuglsby, Garretson, Lois (Dave) Lenth, Dell Rapids, Paul (Julie) Huntimer, Omaha, NE, Joan (Richard) Murphy, Dell Rapids, Marie (Scott) Chamley, Arlington, WA, Michael (Becky) Huntimer, Wichita, KS, James (Karen) Huntimer, Honolulu, HI, David (Ginni) Huntimer, Big Springs, NE and Pete Huntimer, Canton, SD; thirty grandchildren, forty two great-grandchildren; brothers, William Huntimer, Dell Rapids and Joe Huntimer, Beulah, ND; sister, Kay Sorken, Las Vegas, NV and companion Pat Hansen, Dell Rapids. Jim is preceded in death by his wife, Alverda; son, Jimmy; parents, Joseph and Regina Huntimer; brothers, Robert , Charles , Fred Huntimer and sister, Marian Goodrick.

Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019
