James M. Trygstad
Colman, SD - James M. Trygstad, 73, of Colman, SD, passed away at his daughter's home, Sunday, May 3, 2020, with his family by his side. Due to current health precautions, private family services are being held with a Celebration of his life taking place when public gatherings are permitted. A public viewing without family present will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Rude's Funeral Home. Rude's Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.
James Marvin Trygstad was born April 4, 1947, in Brookings, SD on Good Friday; the son of John Paul Reuben and Gladys Christine (Janssen) Trygstad. He was baptized at Lake Campbell Lutheran Church where he was a lifelong member of the congregation his forefathers helped to found. James attended country school until 8th grade, then graduated from Rutland High School in 1965.
James was united in marriage to Esther Balo on January 10, 1970. To this union, they were blessed with five children; John, Elaine, Janel, Jean and Daniel. They raised their children and farmed together in Moody County, on the farm where he grew up. In January, they celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary.
James was a lifelong dairy farmer, diversified crop and livestock producer. He was a Certified Seed Oats Grower and lifelong conservationist. James was a member of the Moody County Crop Improvement Association and served as Treasurer; and member of the Dairy Heard Improvement Association.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards, reading and spending time with his family and friends. He especially enjoyed his Elk hunting expedition with his sons, family fishing trips, and family travel adventures. James lived to work together as a family on the farm. He was a caring and helpful neighbor. James had a talent with his dry sense of humor to make others laugh. After a 16-year battle with multiple myeloma, James went home to be with his Lord on Sunday, May 3, 2020, with his family by his side.
James is survived by his wife, Esther Trygstad of Colman, SD; three children, Janel (Wayne) Nusviken of Larimore, ND, Jean (Timothy) Granum of Brookings, SD and Daniel Trygstad, of Colman, SD; grandchildren, Justin, Trystan and Julia Granum, Logan, Kimberly, Wyatt and Riley Trygstad, Jenna, Amelia and Laura Nusviken.
He was preceded in death by his parents, twin siblings in infancy, Gordon and Grace, a sister, JoAnn Giesen; two children, infant daughter, Elaine Rae Trygstad and son, John Elder Trygstad.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 4 to May 5, 2020