Willoughby Funeral Home Inc
301 N Main
Howard, SD 57349
(605) 772-4681
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Willoughby Funeral Home Inc
301 N Main
Howard, SD 57349
Funeral
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Beach United Methodist Church
James "Jim" McCain

James "Jim" McCain Obituary
James "Jim" McCain

Howard, SD - James Leo McCain of Howard, SD, husband, father, father-in-law, grandpa, great-grandpa, uncle, and friend to many, passed away on Sunday, April 7th, 2019 at The Good Samaritan Society, in Howard, SD. Services will be in Howard with a visitation from 5-7pm on Friday, April 12th, at Willoughby Funeral Home, and funeral at Beach United Methodist Church,11 am on Saturday, April 13th.

Grateful and thankful for his life, are his wife Gloria, two children, Timothy (Karmen) McCain of Mitchell SD, Lorna (Ken Peters) of Sioux Falls, SD. Five grandchildren, Leslie (Ben) Tronnes, Lisa (Jimmy) Kleinsasser, Amy (Josh) Paulson, Courtney Peters, Elliott (Anny Hoben) Peters, Two Step-Grandchildren, Seth (Becky) Neuharth, Kadie Neuharth, Seven Great Grandchildren, Joslyn, Nora & Tabor Tronnes, Rylin & Marleigh Kleinsasser, Autumn Paulson, Jack Peters, Three Step Great Grandchildren, Will, Eden & Roslyn Neuharth, Sister, Rose of Rapid City, SD, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Bob and Vince McCain, sisters, Florence Doty and Betty McCain.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 10, 2019
