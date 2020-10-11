James Merlyn Larson



James Merlyn Larson, 78, died October 4, 2020 in Arizona after a long battle with cancer. His family thanks Hospice of Havasu for their help in caring for Jim during his final days. A Celebration of Life will be held in Pipestone, MN, in 2021; date yet to be determined.



Jim was born on October 30, 1941 in Garretson, SD, to Helge and Alma Louise Brovold Larson. He graduated from Pipestone, MN, high school in 1959. He and first wife Marion Fritz had four children.



He married Mary Kathleen Fuoss in 1977. They lived in various places in South Dakota until retiring and moving to Fort Mohave, Arizona permanently in 2012.



Jim was involved in trucking, farming and ranching his entire life. He began working with his father while in high school, continuing with his own trucks in the 60's and early 70's. In the late 70's he worked for various trucking companies hauling livestock & grain. In the early 80's he managed a cattle ranching operation in South Dakota. In the 80's & 90's he hauled cattle locally, produce nationally and operated a sheep operation with Kathy. They also raised and showed rabbits professionally.



In 2000, Jim and Kathy moved to Sioux Falls, SD, where he supervised and dispatched a fleet of trucks delivering mail between post offices. The routes were various but the main schedule was from Sioux Falls to Huron, SD. He retired from that position in 2009 but continued to help during the next three summers before the permanent move to Arizona.



Jim was a wonderful father and husband. He loved working with youth in 4-H and rodeo and was a member of the SD Extension Board in the 1990s. In 1998, the SD State 4-H Finals Rodeo was dedicated to Jim and Kathy for their service to the event and the youth involved. In 1999, he was recognized at the Governor's Conference on Philanthropy for outstanding service to Hughes & Stanley Co 4-H Programs. He loved to play cards with family and friends. He became an avid duplicate bridge player and loved going to tournaments with his wife and friends in AZ.



Jim is survived by his wife Kathy: his four children Laurie (Doug Solem), Janine (Dave Lloyd), Joyce, and Todd (Amy); 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; brothers Claire and George, sisters Arlene Heidebrink and Linda Winters; many nieces and nephews; and other family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers Vernon and Dennis; sister Donna Fuson; sisters-in-law Myrtle and Patricia and brothers-in-law Mitch Heidebrink and Clyde Fuson.









