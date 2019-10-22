Services
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Baltic
180 St. Olaf Avenue
Baltic, SD 57003
(605) 529-5411
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Minnehaha Funeral Home
Baltic, SD
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
West Nidaros Lutheran Church
Crooks, SD
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
The Do Bar
Great Falls, MT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Moe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Moe

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Moe Obituary
James Moe

Great Falls, MT - James Allan Moe passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at his home.

Jim was born on December 11, 1954 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. The son of James M. Moe and Lois J. Moe, Jim attended schools in Washington and Canada, graduating from Baltic High School in 1973.

Jim played lead guitar and keyboards for over 40 years. He was in several bands in Great Falls: Sweetwater, Lil Kicker, Destiny, Back N Time, Juke Box and Silver Creek to name a few.

In 1973 he married Kathleen Anderson and had a daughter, Jennifer. They later divorced and he joined the Air Force in 1974 to 1978, working Civil Service for 29 years.

Jim and Jan married in 1987 and had a blended family. Poor guy, he had 3 girls in their teens at one time! That's how he got gray hair!

Jim was preceded in death by father, James M. Moe; mother, Lois J. Moe; grandparents on both sides; various uncles and aunts whom he loved dearly; mother and father in law, Anne and Ken Cray, and Cagle Hopkins.

Survivors include his loving wife of 32 years, Janice (Jan) L. Moe; daughters, Jennifer Lange of CA, Sandi Moore of MT, Jeni Moe of AZ; grandchildren, Sydney Caldwell of TX, Catilyn (Andrew Kelly) Moore, of MT, Evan Massingale of AZ, Dylan Moore of MT, Harleigh Von Brutt of CA, Chyanne Creekmore, of CA; great-granddaughter, Ella Rose Caldwell of TX; special adopted daughters, Andrienne Donohue (Nia and Ella), Jeannie Blacker (Sam Kennedy); and brother, Larry Moe, Sioux Falls.

There will be a Viewing Thursday, October 24, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Minnehaha Funeral Home in Baltic, South Dakota. The Funeral Service will be October 25th at 1:00 PM at West Nidaros Lutheran Church in Crooks, South Dakota.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, October 27th at 3:00 PM at the Do Bar in Great Falls, MT.

www.minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now