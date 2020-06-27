James "Ole" Olson
1951 - 2020
James "Ole" Olson

Tea - James Anton Olson "Ole", age 69 of Tea passed away in his home on June 26, 2020 after a hard fought battle against cancer.

James "Ole" was born on February 27, 1951 in Bristol, SD the son of Kenneth and Elizabeth (Brokaw) Olson. He worked various jobs in the trucking industry and in the Motor Coach industry. He also proudly served in the South Dakota Army National Guard for over 21 years.

Grateful for having shared his life are: his wife, Deborah, his children, Kimberly (Josh) Watson, Nicole (Corey) Kasin, Steven Olson; his grandchildren, McCartney Watson and Milo Kasin; brothers, David (Patricia) Olson, Richard (Sandra) Olson; a sister Janet (Kirk) Lardy; nieces and nephews and his ex-wife, Gail (Jack) Duck.

Visitation for Ole will be on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Heritage Funeral Home from 5:00 pm to 6:30 pm with a Celebration of Life service at 6:30 pm. Interment will be Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. in the Bristol Cemetery, Bristol, SD.




Published in Argus Leader from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Visitation
05:00 - 06:30 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
JUL
2
Celebration of Life
06:30 PM
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
JUL
11
Interment
10:30 AM
Bristol Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
HERITAGE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES
4800 S MINNESOTA AVE
Sioux Falls, SD 57108
(605) 334-9640
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 27, 2020
Remembering a fun, kind person. In his quiet way, he made our world a more pleasant place. Sending our condolences to all of the Olson relatives. Hugs!
Sue & Dale Petersen
Friend
