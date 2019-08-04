Services
Macken Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1105 12th Street SouthEast
Rochester, MN 55904
(507) 282-1075
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Macken Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1105 12th Street SouthEast
Rochester, MN 55904
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church
Rochester, SD
View Map
James "Jim" Paulson


1939 - 2019
James "Jim" Paulson Obituary
James "Jim" Paulson

Rochester - James Donald Paulson, 80, of Rochester, passed away peacefully at home comforted by his wife, children, and grandchildren. Jim was born on March 29, 1939 to Floyd and Dorothy (Stewart) Paulson. He attended Holmes Elementary School in Rochester and graduated from Rochester High School in 1957. In 1960, James married Mary Barbara Conway and had 5 children together, Daniel James Paulson, Beth (Scott) Soderman of Cambridge, MN, Tom Paulson of Kasson, Mike (Stacy) Paulson of Rochester, and Katie Paulson of Rochester. In 1996, James married Michelle "Miki" Klaser. The Paulson family was blessed to gain another sister Molly (Eric) Ellefson of Sioux Falls, SD. Jim was self employed. His lifelong career was in the rock quarry business. He owned and operated Stussy Construction and Paulson Rock Products. Jim's sons Tom and Mike have spent their entire lives working next to their father at the quarries. He also farmed land in Olmsted County, Dodge County, and Mower County. For a short time, he was employed as a deputy with the Olmsted Co. Sheriff's Department under Sheriff Jerry Cunningham. Jim's hobby was WORK, which he loved. He belonged to Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever, and Fraternal Order of Eagles and the Elks Club in Rochester. Along with his wife and children, he is survived by siblings, Floyd Jr. of Rochester, Janice Aaby of Rochester, Linda (Bruce) Larson of St. Paul, grandchildren Ali Soderman, Sam Soderman, Danielle Paulson, Lillie Roche, Michael Paulson, Daniel Paulson, Hope Roche, Karlee Paulson, Maggie Paulson, and Quinn Ellefson. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, and his son, Daniel James Paulson (1981). The Funeral Mass for Jim will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Rochester. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, August 5, 2019 in the River Park Chapel at Macken Funeral Home. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery of Rochester.

Online condolences are welcome at www.mackenfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 4, 2019
