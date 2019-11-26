|
|
James "Jim" Quien
Harrisburg, SD - James A. "Jim" Quien, age 73, died Monday, November 25, 2019 at the Sioux Falls VA Medical Center. Memorial services will begin at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, December 7th at the Harrisburg Funeral Chapel, Harrisburg, SD. Family will greet visitors one hour prior to the service.
James was born on January 10, 1946 in Canton, SD to Andrew and Ruby (Strand) Quien. He grew up in the Harrisburg area and attended Dayton 33 Country School. He served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War.
After his discharge, Jim worked at a packing plant, for Wright Tree Service, as a bouncer for local bars, and most recently as a farm hand. He enjoyed movies, target shooting and motorcycles. He was a member of the SF&G Motorcycle Club.
Grateful for sharing his life are his son, Jeremiah Steenhoven; sisters, Mary (Keith) McClung, Harrisburg, SD and Rachel (Burt) Sunvold, Blue Springs, MO; along with numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Hazel Rogers; and brothers, Jack and Hank.
www.andersonandsonsfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2019