Sioux Falls, SD - James Roger Olsen, Sr., 82, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away Monday, October 12, 2020 at his home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private family Funeral Service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in Platte, SD with live stream available at Mount Funeral Homes Facebook page and website. There will be a private family Committal Service at Graceland Cemetery, Burke, SD and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Mount Funeral Home of Platte is assisting with arrangements.



James Roger Olsen, Sr. was born on August 4, 1938, in Sioux City, IA to Floyd and Ruth (Riley) Olsen. He began his eternal life in Heaven on October 12, 2020, knowing he was loved while on earth.



Jim was raised in Hartington, NE and always remembered his childhood with good memories of his friends and family. He excelled in all sports. Jim graduated from Hartington High School with the class of 1956 and attended South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City, SD.



Jim married Janet Hauge on December 17, 1960. They were parents of James Jr., Jeffrey, Jana, Jonna, and Jodene. On October 2, 1979 Jim married Lenna (Pense) Rolf adding stepsons, Michael and Marcus Rolf to his family.



In 1960, Jim started to work for the SD Department of Transportation and retired as Lead Project Engineer after 44 years. Jim helped build the Platte-Winner Bridge with co-workers and the Lake Platte Golf Course with friends.



Blessed to have been in his life were his wife Lenna Olsen, son; Jeffrey (Jackie) Olsen, daughters; Jana (Lyndon) Overweg, Jonna (Lee) DeHaan, Jodene (Joel) Foxley, stepson; Marcus (Melissa) Rolf, daughters-in-law; Jelene (Ray) Wipf, Dana (Tracey) Stranger. Grandchildren; Brooklynn Fobbs, Jeanne (Dustin) Acheson, Jacey (Michael) Richardson, James (Tess) Olsen III, Jeb Olsen. Jordan (Daniel) Hoffman, Joni (fiancé, Brandon) Olsen, Jentre Olsen, Jill (Josh) Moret, Jackson Olsen. Taylor (Dustin) Wheeler, Morgan Overweg, Blair Overweg, Reed Overweg. Anthony (Josie) DeHaan, Spencer (Whitney) DeHaan. Blake (Mica) Foxley, Maggie (Tyson Dyk) Foxley, Katie (Hunter) Johnson, Payton Foxley. Chelsea Rolf, Cara Stranger, Braden Stranger. Kaleen Rolf, Borden Rolf, Corbin Rolf. 33 great-grandchildren. Brother; Gary (Cindi) Olsen, sister-in-law; Jo (Derald) Vaughn, as well as many other relatives and friends.



Jim was proceeded in death by his parents; Floyd (1977) Ruth (1986) Olsen, son; James Olsen Jr. (1995), stepson; Michael Rolf (1994), grandson; Tanner Olsen (2014), sister-in-law; Karen Olsen (1985), brother-in-law; Philip Pense (2007).









