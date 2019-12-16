Resources
James Reurink Obituary
Colton - James Edwin Reurink, 79, peacefully entered his Heavenly home on December 15, 2019 at the Dells Nursing and Rehab Center, Dell Rapids.

His funeral service will be 1:00 PM Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the First Reformed Church, Colton. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at the Minnehaha Funeral Chapel, Colton.

The family would prefer memorials in Jim's honor be directed to Dells Nursing and Rehab Center or the First Reformed Church in Colton.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Audrey and their 4 children, Jeff (Laura) Reurink, Baltic SD; Jodi (Doug) Simonsen, Chester SD; Jerry (Lisa) Reurink, Brandon SD; Jami (Kate) Reurink, Colton SD; 9 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; sister Donna (Ted) Jones, Hudsonville MI; and brothers Don (Jan) Reurink, Brandon SD and Jay (Melanie) Reurink, Dell Rapids SD and many other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank J. and Marie Reurink.

www.minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
