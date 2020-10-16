James "Jim" Richard Woods
Sioux Falls - James R. Woods, 80, passed away October 15, 2020 in Sioux Falls of COVID. He was born on May 21, 1940 to Bernard and Elsie (DeSchepper) Woods in Sioux Falls.
Jim lived on and cared for the Woods Family Farm north of Sioux Falls his entire life. He liked being outside and making the acreage look like a park. Jim travelled extensively and made many trips to the Missouri River at Platte as well as spent several weeks each winter in Mesa, AZ. Jim loved Las Vegas, the Sturgis Bike Rally, the Oshkosh Fly In, and the Minnesota State Fair. He was a voracious reader of news and had a great memory for facts.
After attending Berg #17, a one room schoolhouse, and Cathedral High School, he worked for the school system and Hoerner Box. He ended his work years as a long time claims adjuster for Hawkeye Security. After retirement, he spent long weeks holding huge yard sales at the farm with his friend, Alys Vellenga. Jim was a life-long member of St. Joseph Cathedral, and you could often find him greeting members and taking up the collection.
Left to cherish his memory are sisters: Jeanne (Dennis) Ditter, Marty (Joe) Zerfas; nieces and nephews: Chad, Kim, and Drew Ditter, Aimee Morlan, Tobin Zerfas; and special friend: Patricia Gildemeister. Jim was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Jim Woods Scholarship Fund through Barnett-Lewis Funeral home.
Visitation will be Monday, October 19, 9:00 AM at the Cathedral of St. Joseph with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. barnett-lewis.com