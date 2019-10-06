Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller Westside Funeral Chapel,
6220 W. 41st St.
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Miller Westside Funeral Chapel
6220 W. 41st St
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Rogers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James "Jim" Rogers


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James "Jim" Rogers Obituary
James "Jim" Rogers

Crooks - Jim Rogers age 82 of Crooks, SD, passed away Friday October 4, 2019 at Ava's Hospice House surrounded by his wife & children. Family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 pm, with a scripture service at 7:00 pm, Tuesday October 8, at Miller Westside Funeral Chapel, 6220 W. 41st St. A funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 am Wednesday at St. Michael Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to O'Gorman High School, or the Hungry Hearts Program.

James (Jim) Rogers was born December 12, 1936 to Dwayne & Helen Rogers in Forestburg, SD. He grew up and received his education in the Forestburg area. Jim then served in the Airforce from 1954-1956.

He was united in marriage to Marcella Kirsch in 1959. Jim & Marcella (Marcy) just celebrated 60 years of marriage in August. They were blessed with three children, Debbie, Steve & Mark. Jim had worked for 40 years with the Sheet Metal Union #10 and retired in 1996.

Jim enjoyed to go hunting, fishing & golfing and spending time with his family and attending sporting events of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jim never missed an opening Pheasant season at the family farm. He will be greatly missed by many, especially his family.

Jim is survived by his wife, Marcy Rogers, daughter, Debbie (Jeff) Luther, sons, Steve (Laurie) Rogers & Mark Rogers; grandchildren, Nick (Alicia)Luther, Brooke (Nefu) Mageo, Shanna (Jeff) Sarabalis, Brittany (Dan Enstad) Hoffman, Miranda (Seth Grohs) Rogers, Dalton (Sammi Ryman) Rogers, Alyssa (Aaron) Johnson, Hayley Rogers, Andrew Rogers, Riiker Rogers, Castynn Rogers. His great Grandchildren, Clayton Hoffman, Matai Mageo, Sophia Sarbalis, Gavin Luther, Savannah Seidell, Emmett Luther, Hayden Hoffman, Nikko Mageo, Natalee Mageo, Wesley Grohs, JJ Saribalis, Paxton Johnson, Camden Grohs; and his brother Larry (Jody) Rogers.

His parents Dwayne and Helen; brother Norman; and in-laws Lawrence and Marie Kirsch, preceded him in death. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.