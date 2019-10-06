|
James "Jim" Rogers
Crooks - Jim Rogers age 82 of Crooks, SD, passed away Friday October 4, 2019 at Ava's Hospice House surrounded by his wife & children. Family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 pm, with a scripture service at 7:00 pm, Tuesday October 8, at Miller Westside Funeral Chapel, 6220 W. 41st St. A funeral Mass will begin at 11:00 am Wednesday at St. Michael Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to O'Gorman High School, or the Hungry Hearts Program.
James (Jim) Rogers was born December 12, 1936 to Dwayne & Helen Rogers in Forestburg, SD. He grew up and received his education in the Forestburg area. Jim then served in the Airforce from 1954-1956.
He was united in marriage to Marcella Kirsch in 1959. Jim & Marcella (Marcy) just celebrated 60 years of marriage in August. They were blessed with three children, Debbie, Steve & Mark. Jim had worked for 40 years with the Sheet Metal Union #10 and retired in 1996.
Jim enjoyed to go hunting, fishing & golfing and spending time with his family and attending sporting events of his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jim never missed an opening Pheasant season at the family farm. He will be greatly missed by many, especially his family.
Jim is survived by his wife, Marcy Rogers, daughter, Debbie (Jeff) Luther, sons, Steve (Laurie) Rogers & Mark Rogers; grandchildren, Nick (Alicia)Luther, Brooke (Nefu) Mageo, Shanna (Jeff) Sarabalis, Brittany (Dan Enstad) Hoffman, Miranda (Seth Grohs) Rogers, Dalton (Sammi Ryman) Rogers, Alyssa (Aaron) Johnson, Hayley Rogers, Andrew Rogers, Riiker Rogers, Castynn Rogers. His great Grandchildren, Clayton Hoffman, Matai Mageo, Sophia Sarbalis, Gavin Luther, Savannah Seidell, Emmett Luther, Hayden Hoffman, Nikko Mageo, Natalee Mageo, Wesley Grohs, JJ Saribalis, Paxton Johnson, Camden Grohs; and his brother Larry (Jody) Rogers.
His parents Dwayne and Helen; brother Norman; and in-laws Lawrence and Marie Kirsch, preceded him in death. www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Oct. 6, 2019