1/1
James "Jim" Roti
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Jim" Roti

Fairview, SD - James H. Roti, age 87, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Fairview SD, May 2, 1933 to Myron and Minnie Mae Roti. He served in the US Paratroopers for three years and was united in marriage to Donna Harmelink in 1957. In addition to being a self-employed carpenter through the years, he worked in maintenance at Meilman/Greenlee's from 1966 to 1979 and at New Zealand Milk Producers from 1980 through 1998. Jim owned and operated Jim's Texaco from 1963-1966. He was a lifelong member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Fairview, SD.

In addition to his wife Donna, he is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Olseth of Canton, SD; two sons, Jeff of Fairview, SD and Mark of Glennallen, AK; one granddaughter, Amy Olseth of Canton; one great-grandson, James Olseth, Canton, SD; brother, David (Carol) Roti, Fairview, SD; and sister Doris Welch, Ft. Myers, FL.

Visitation, with family present, will be Sunday, November 15 from 3-5 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home in Canton, SD. Funeral Services will begin at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 15th at Bethany Lutheran Church, Fairview, SD with burial to follow at Bethany Cemetery, Fairview, SD. A link to the livestream of his service can be found at

www.andersonandsonsfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral Home
2Nd & Main St
Canton, SD 57013
(605) 987-5229
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved