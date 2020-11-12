James "Jim" RotiFairview, SD - James H. Roti, age 87, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born in Fairview SD, May 2, 1933 to Myron and Minnie Mae Roti. He served in the US Paratroopers for three years and was united in marriage to Donna Harmelink in 1957. In addition to being a self-employed carpenter through the years, he worked in maintenance at Meilman/Greenlee's from 1966 to 1979 and at New Zealand Milk Producers from 1980 through 1998. Jim owned and operated Jim's Texaco from 1963-1966. He was a lifelong member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Fairview, SD.In addition to his wife Donna, he is survived by his daughter, Stephanie Olseth of Canton, SD; two sons, Jeff of Fairview, SD and Mark of Glennallen, AK; one granddaughter, Amy Olseth of Canton; one great-grandson, James Olseth, Canton, SD; brother, David (Carol) Roti, Fairview, SD; and sister Doris Welch, Ft. Myers, FL.Visitation, with family present, will be Sunday, November 15 from 3-5 p.m. at Anderson Funeral Home in Canton, SD. Funeral Services will begin at 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 15th at Bethany Lutheran Church, Fairview, SD with burial to follow at Bethany Cemetery, Fairview, SD. A link to the livestream of his service can be found at